By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
BANGKOK, June 8 A Thai court jailed an Indian
financier for 10 years on Friday for massive embezzlement that
helped bankrupt a Thai bank in the mid-1990s and spark a crisis
in the financial sector that spread through Asia in 1997.
Rakesh Saxena, 59, was found guilty on five counts of
securities fraud between 1992 and 1995, having siphoned off tens
of millions of dollars from the now defunct Bangkok Bank of
Commerce, where he was employed as an adviser.
The scandal that engulfed Bangkok Bank of Commerce caused a
run on bank deposits and led to the bank's collapse,
contributing to the devaluation of the baht and the regional
crisis. Saxena was arrested in 1996 but was extradited from
Canada only in 2009.
The Bangkok South Criminal Court heard how Saxena had set up
60 businesses in Thailand and used them to secure loans from the
bank to cover debts and running costs, but instead channelled
the money into personal accounts, mostly in Switzerland.
"The defendant clearly demonstrated his intention to take
funds from the damaged party to invest for his own personal use,
depositing the funds into several overseas accounts," the judge
said in reading the verdict.
Estimates of the money he stole from the bank vary from $60
million to $82 million. The court did not give a total.
Saxena, wearing orange prison fatigues and in a wheelchair,
appeared frail and confused as the sentence was passed. He was
also ordered to pay 1.13 billion baht ($35.8 million) in damages
and a 1 million baht fine.
He was arrested while skiing in Canada but fought off
extradition attempts until three years ago, arguing that Thai
investigators had no real evidence against him and that he would
be tortured and killed if he was forced to return.
On Friday, he said he would not give up the fight. "We have
to appeal, of course," he told reporters. "This sentence is
absolutely wrong."
Saxena, who at one point tried to flee Canada on a fake
passport, has been embroiled in other controversies, including
allegations that he planned to finance a coup in Sierra Leone,
where he was involved in diamond mining.
According to media reports in Thailand, more than two dozen
fraud cases related to the Bangkok Bank of Commerce saga are
still pending and embezzlement by Saxena and other executives
caused losses of more than 40 billion baht.
($1 = 31.53 baht)
