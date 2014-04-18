BANGKOK, April 18 Thailand's fifth-largest
lender, Bank of Ayudhya, said first-quarter net profit
slid 19 percent as a slowing economy and political unrest hit
consumption and loan growth, squeezing its earnings well below
expectations.
The bank, 72 percent-owned by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group, said on Friday it made a net profit of
3.27 billion baht ($101.3 million) in the January-March quarter,
down from 4 billion baht a year earlier.
That was below the average forecast of 3.9 billion baht by
four analysts polled by Reuters.
Earlier this month, Bank of Ayudhya cut its loan growth
target for this year to 7 percent-9 percent to reflect the
country's weaker economic outlook and political uncertainty.
($1 = 32.1750 Thai Baht)
