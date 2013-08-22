MOVES- Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Tinley Investment, HSBC
March 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANGKOK Aug 22 Thailand has approved a bid by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) to buy a 75 percent stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said on Thursday.
Bank of Ayudhya is Thailand's fifth-largest lender.
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
March 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* CEO James Tisch's 2016 total compensation was $5.8 million versus $5.3 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
* Has raised $6.5 million in its first institutional round of venture funding led by BuildersVC Source text for Eikon: