BANGKOK Oct 17 Thai lenders including Bangkok
Bank Pcl have raised their bad loans provisions to
levels not seen in more than a decade as local businesses
grapple with a slowdown in Southeast Asia's second-biggest
economy.
Bangkok Bank, Thailand's top lender by assets, set aside 6.9
billion baht ($220.66 million) of such provisions in the first
nine months, the bank said on Thursday. That was up 45 percent
from a year earlier, and was the highest for any
January-September period since 2000.
Fourth-ranked Kasikornbank, formerly known as the
Thai Farmers Bank, said its January-September provisions rose 52
percent to 8.7 billion baht. That was the highest for that
period since at least 2001.
"Bad loans may rise slightly as a result of the economic
slowdown and weak consumer spending. Most of the bad debts are
from small and medium-sized businesses," Suwan Tansathit, senior
executive vice president at Bangkok Bank, said this week.
Thai lenders including Siam Commercial Bank (SCB)
and Krung Thai Bank have been challenged on two fronts
this year: a broad rise in bad loans across business sectors as
the economy loses momentum and thinning loan profitability as
banks fight for funds by offering depositors higher rates.
Bangkok Bank said its net interest margin, which measures
loan profitability, fell to 2.38 percent in July-September from
2.53 percent in the previous quarter and 2.55 percent a year
earlier.
Asset quality worsened as of the end of September, with
nonperforming loans (NPLs) rising to 2.4 percent of loans, even
as the bank posted a better-than-expected 21 percent gain in net
profit.
Kasikornbank's NPLs increased to 2.13 percent of total
loans, up from 2.07 percent a year earlier. The bank's net
interest margin was at 3.52 percent, down from 3.55 percent.
The Thai banking index, which measures the
performance of bank shares in the local stock market, has
dropped 13 percent since hitting the year's high in March. Many
analysts have cut their earnings forecasts for Thai banks to
reflect the weaker economic outlook.
"When the economy is in a downturn, we focus on asset
quality. We have been cautious about lending since the first
half of this year," Arthid Nanthawithaya, senior executive vice
president at SCB, told Reuters.
SCB, which booked substantial fee income from advising CP
All for its $6.6 billion acquisition of Siam Makro
, will focus on this segment of its business instead of
corporate lending, Arthid said.
SCB, Krung Thai Bank, and fifth-ranked Bank of Ayudhya
are due to release their quarterly earnings on Friday.
They are expected to post net profit gains from 9 to 30 percent.
EARNINGS OUTLOOK
While analysts have cut their earnings estimates for Thai
banks in the last two months, they expect the lenders to
outperform their Asian peers with a 14 percent average gain in
the next 12 months, according to SmartEstimates.
The sector is expected to benefit from the government's
infrastructure projects and the investment upcycle of Thai
companies. The economy and domestic consumption are also
expected to recover next year, analysts said.
The Thai central bank left its benchmark interest rate
unchanged at its latest policy meeting on Wednesday to keep
credit conditions easy because of the slow economy and
uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy.
That will temporarily stabilise deposit rates, easing the
pressure on banks' net interest margins.
But liquidity in the financial markets is expected to
tighten in the near term due to intermittent capital outflows
linked to expectations of quantitative-easing tapering by the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
That will raise the cost of funds for banks, affecting loan
profitability.
"What we are concerned next is the chance of tightening
liquidity after the QE tapering," said Boontuck Wungcharoen,
chief executive at TMB Bank.
Thailand's seventh-largest lender has already cut its loan
growth target to 8 percent from 12 percent.
($1 = 31.2700 Thai baht)
(Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhananphorn and Patturaja
Murugaboopathy in BANGALORE; Editing by Ryan Woo)