BANGKOK Feb 5 Thai commercial banks' loan
growth is seen at 8-10 percent in 2014, lower than 11 percent in
2013, and the sector's strong position should help it weather
any impact from political woes, the Bank of Thailand said on
Wednesday.
The forecast was based on a projection that the economy will
grow 3-4 percent this year, Salinee Wangtal, assistant governor
at the central bank, told a news conference.
"Everyone is concerned about the political situation, but
confident that banks are strong enough to weather any
uncertainty," she said during the meeting with bankers to review
the business of the Thai banking sector.
