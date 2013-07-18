* Bangkok Bank Q2 net profit 10.3 bln baht, beats forecasts
* SCB revises loan growth target on China, commodities
slowdown
* Bad debts on the rise, some analysts cut earnings
forecasts
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, July 18 Thailand's big banks are
feeling the impact of the country's economic slowdown and are
tightening loan procedures amid a rise in bad debts, falling
exports and lower-than-expected consumption.
Top lender Bangkok Bank,, which reported a
better-than-expected 18 percent rise in quarterly net profit on
Thursday, saw non-performing loans (NPL) up slightly to 2.4
percent of total loans from 2.3 percent at the end of 2012.
The rise in bad debt is in line with the industry. Leading
car loan lender Tisco Bank said its NPLs rose to 1.45
percent at the end of the second quarter from 1.2 percent at the
end of 2012, mainly due to bad debt in the used car market.
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Thailand's
third-largest lender by assets, said this week it had decided
against revising up its 2013 loan growth of 13 percent on signs
the Thai economy was slowing.
"We had earlier planned to raise our target because we had a
very strong loan growth in the first half. But growth should be
slower in the second half," SCB President Kannikar Chalitaporn
told reporters, adding rising risks mainly stemmed from the
global economy.
SCB, which posted loan growth of 12 percent in the first
half, would be more careful about giving loans to companies in
the commodities sector and those which export to China, Kannikar
added.
China's growth rate slowed to 7.5 percent in the second
quarter, the ninth quarter in the last 10 that expansion has
weakened, in a setback for companies betting on a continued boom
in the world's second-biggest economy.
SCB, fourth-ranked Kasikornbank and fifth-ranked
Bank of Ayudhya are due to release quarterly earnings
on Friday. They are expected to post 15-25 percent increase in
net profit.
Thailand's slowing economy has raised concerns that the
country's banks may miss their loan growth targets this year,
while some analysts have already cut their earnings forecasts
for the local banks to reflect slower growth in the next few
years.
"We are less positive to the sector's outlook, given the
poorer economic outlook, worsening investment sentiment and
slower-than expected consumption," Thaninee Satirareungchai,
analyst at KGI Securities said in a note.
In the past three months, the Thai banking index has
dropped 7.3 percent, versus a 4 percent drop of the broad index
The Thai economy could slow in the second half and may grow
only 4.5 percent this year, but scope for lower interest rates
is limited by financial conditions, an independent member of the
central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) said.
The Bank of Thailand left its benchmark interest rate
unchanged at the latest meeting on July 10, which could help
ease pressure on net interest margins of Thai banks.
Central banks across emerging markets have been fighting to
stem an outflow of foreign capital driven by the impending turn
in U.S. policy to reduce the pace of its monetary stimulus.
($1 = 31.05 Baht)
(Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by
Jeremy Laurence)