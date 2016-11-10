BANGKOK Nov 10 Thai commercial banks could see
their lending increase at a slower-than-expected rate of 2-3
percent this year, down from the 3-4 percent rise previously
projected, due mainly to the slow economic recovery, a senior
central bank official said on Thursday.
Last year, loans grew 4.3 percent.
Bank lending rose 2.4 percent from a year earlier in the
third quarter, its weakest pace in six years, due in part to big
corporate loan repayment, Don Nakornthab, senior director at the
Bank of Thailand, told a media briefing.
Loans rose 3.3 percent in the second quarter on-year.
