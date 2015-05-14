BANGKOK May 14 Thai commercial banks will keep
their 2015 loan growth target at 7 percent on expectations that
the local economy will recover in the second half of the year, a
central bank official said on Thursday.
"Many commercial banks are confident of the economic
recovery in the second half and it's too early to cut the loan
growth target," Jaturong Jantarangs, Senior Director of
Financial Institutions Strategy Department, told a media
briefing on the January-March quarter performance of Thai
commercial banks.
A rise in non-performing loans (NPLs) has not affected the
status of commercial banks, Jaturong added.
Loan growth of commercial banks was 4.3 percent in the March
quarter year-on-year versus 5 percent growth in the
October-December quarter, he said.
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing by Viparat
Jantraprap; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)