By Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK, Aug 11 Thai commercial banks could see their lending increase by 4.4 percent in 2015, a central bank official said on Tuesday, even as consumers struggle to repay borrowings on cars and homes offered under the previous government's easy credit.

That pace would be slightly weaker than 5 percent in 2014, as household debt in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy hovers at a level of 85.9 percent of GDP.

"For this whole year it (lending) should grow no less than 4.4 percent which is not a bad figure given the economy at the moment," Jaturong Jantarangs, senior director of the Financial Institutions Strategy Department at the Bank of Thailand, told a news conference on the April-June performance of commercial banks.

Bank lending grew 4.6 percent in the second quarter compared with a year earlier after growth of 4.3 percent in the first quarter, he said.

Jaturong said that while the biggest rise in loan growth can be credited to borrowings from small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises, which saw a 5.2 percent rise in the second quarter from the previous year, the SME sector also generated the most non-performing loans this quarter.

Non-performing loans in the second quarter accounted for 2.38 percent of total loans at 312 billion baht ($8.8 billion), he said.

Thai commercial banks posted a fall in second quarter net profit worth a combined 53.3 billion baht ($1.50 billion) as banks stepped up provisions against a rise in bad loans.

The quarter also reflected lower interest rates, Jaturong said.

The central bank has said it plans to cut its 2015 economic growth forecast of 3.0 percent, due to poor exports, on Sept. 25.

Thailand's military government came to power more than a year ago pledging to restore order after months of political unrest, but the economy is still in a rut. The junta has been unable to turn around a long-term decline in exports while domestic demand has remained sluggish.

Some banks have said they see bad loans rising this year if economic recovery is slower than expected.

($1 = 35.3500 baht)

(Writing by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Jacqueline Wong)