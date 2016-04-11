BANGKOK, April 11 A rate cut by Thailand's major
banks is "credit negative" because it will squeeze net interest
margins (NIMs) while funding costs are unlikely to change over
the next two to three quarters, Moody's Investors Service
analysts said on Monday.
The negative effect on margins would be more pronounced for
banks such as Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) Pcl, Bangkok Bank
and CIMB Thai Bank Pcl because of their
lower risk adjusted NIMs, Moody's analysts said in a statement.
Thailand's four biggest lenders cut their minimum lending
rates (MLR) last week saying it would help the flagging economy.
The coordinated cuts were surprising because the central
bank had not reduced policy rates since May 2015, Moody's said.
"We do not expect the lending rate cut to materially improve
credit demand in the system. We expect economic growth to remain
subdued given that an uncertain political environment and high
household leverage have negatively affected domestic demand and
consumer sentiment," it said.
The Thai banking index has fallen 7 percent in the
past month, making it the worst performer on the Thai market
.
Moody's said it expected Thailand to post real GDP growth of
about 2.5 percent in 2016, down from 2.8 percent in 2015, as the
economy shrinks in the wake of paralysing anti-government
protests in 2014 that were followed by a military coup.
Banking sector credit growth also slowed to about 4.3
percent in 2015, compared with an average of 11 percent from
2010 to 2014.
Given that most loans in Thailand are floating-rate, the
rate cut would immediately ease the burden on borrowers,
particularly highly leveraged small and midsize businesses,
Moody's said.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates)