BANGKOK, April 5 Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, Siam Commercial Bank, said on Tuesday it has cut its minimum lending rate (MLR) by 15 basis points (bps) to 6.375 percent, with immediate effect.

Fourth-ranked Kasikornbank also cut its MLR by 25 bps to 6.25 percent, effective on Thursday, it said in a statement.

The rate cuts were to help the country's economy, they said.

