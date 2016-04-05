Fitch Affirms China's 5 State Banks at 'A'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of China's five large state-owned commercial banks at 'A' with Stable Outlooks. The Short-Term IDRs were affirmed at 'F1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The five banks are: Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ABC), Bank of China Ltd. (BOC), Bank of Communications C