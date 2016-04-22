* Kasikorn to cut two additional rates by 25 bps

* Follows cuts to another rate by nation's top four lenders

* Rate cuts aimed at helping debt-laden small businesses (Recasts headline)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, April 22 Two of Thailand's biggest banks said they plan to cut more lending rates, seeking to head off further loan defaults from small businesses and retail customers hit hard by the country's flagging economy.

The plans come on top of cuts to minimum lending rates by the nation's top four lenders this month, which had been a surprise move as it had not been preceded by any rate cuts from Thailand's central bank and because the cuts will dent profits.

Kasikornbank, Thailand's fourth-biggest lender, said on Friday it will reduce its minimum retail and minimum overdraft rates by 25 basis points on April 25, in line with its cut to the minimum lending rate and following a similar move by Bangkok Bank a day earlier.

Thai small and medium-size businesses (SMEs), which represent 40 percent of the economy, have been mostly responsible for a worrying 22 percent jump in non-performing loans in the banking sector last year to 337.5 billion baht ($9.6 billion).

Bankers have also said they expect bad loans to rise further this year.

Last year, SME loans amounted to 4.7 trillion baht ($135 billion) or 35 percent of total bank lending, according to central bank data.

"Cutting the minimum retail and minimum overdraft rates will help expand our assistance to all business sectors," Kasikornbank President Predee Daochai told Reuters.

Kasikorn is the sector's leader in loans to SMEs, accounting for 30 percent of the market.

Predee said that if all lenders in Thailand's banking sector follow suit, the combined benefit of all the rate cuts could be equivalent to as much as 1 percent of GDP, adding that the rate cuts also had the potential to increase loan demand.

The minimum lending rate is primarily used by large multinational or local conglomerates, while the minimum overdraft rate is used by a wider range of companies with sound financial standing. The minimum retail rate is for small business and retail customers.

Thailand's economy has been stumbling since the army seized power in May 2014, hurt by weak exports and sluggish domestic demand. The first rate cut came days after the central bank reduced its growth forecast for this year to 3.1 percent from 3.5 percent.

"With sign of further economic slowdown, banks need to step in to help clients and we don't want their debt to turn into non-performing loans," said Chaiyarit Anuchitworawong, executive vice president Bangkok Bank.

Before this month's rate cuts, Thai banks had introduced several measures to help clients, including extensions of debt repayment periods. ($1 = 35.03 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)