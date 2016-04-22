* Kasikorn to cut two additional rates by 25 bps
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, April 22 Two of Thailand's biggest
banks said they plan to cut more lending rates, seeking to head
off further loan defaults from small businesses and retail
customers hit hard by the country's flagging economy.
The plans come on top of cuts to minimum lending rates by
the nation's top four lenders this month, which had been a
surprise move as it had not been preceded by any rate cuts from
Thailand's central bank and because the cuts will dent profits.
Kasikornbank, Thailand's fourth-biggest lender, said on
Friday it will reduce its minimum retail and minimum overdraft
rates by 25 basis points on April 25, in line with its cut to
the minimum lending rate and following a similar move by Bangkok
Bank a day earlier.
Thai small and medium-size businesses (SMEs), which
represent 40 percent of the economy, have been mostly
responsible for a worrying 22 percent jump in non-performing
loans in the banking sector last year to 337.5 billion baht
($9.6 billion).
Bankers have also said they expect bad loans to rise further
this year.
Last year, SME loans amounted to 4.7 trillion baht ($135
billion) or 35 percent of total bank lending, according to
central bank data.
"Cutting the minimum retail and minimum overdraft rates will
help expand our assistance to all business sectors,"
Kasikornbank President Predee Daochai told Reuters.
Kasikorn is the sector's leader in loans to SMEs, accounting
for 30 percent of the market.
Predee said that if all lenders in Thailand's banking sector
follow suit, the combined benefit of all the rate cuts could be
equivalent to as much as 1 percent of GDP, adding that the rate
cuts also had the potential to increase loan demand.
The minimum lending rate is primarily used by large
multinational or local conglomerates, while the minimum
overdraft rate is used by a wider range of companies with sound
financial standing. The minimum retail rate is for small
business and retail customers.
Thailand's economy has been stumbling since the army seized
power in May 2014, hurt by weak exports and sluggish domestic
demand. The first rate cut came days after the central bank
reduced its growth forecast for this year to 3.1 percent from
3.5 percent.
"With sign of further economic slowdown, banks need to step
in to help clients and we don't want their debt to turn into
non-performing loans," said Chaiyarit Anuchitworawong, executive
vice president Bangkok Bank.
Before this month's rate cuts, Thai banks had introduced
several measures to help clients, including extensions of debt
repayment periods.
($1 = 35.03 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)