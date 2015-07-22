BANGKOK, July 22 Thailand's three major banks
have made extra provisions to cover increased risks related to
syndicated loans of 44 billion baht ($1.3 billion) to Sahaviriya
Steel Industries Pcl (SSI), bank executives said on
Wednesday.
Krung Thai Bank, Siam Commercial Bank and
Tisco Bank lent SSI, Thailand's largest steel maker,
the money to acquire a British steel mill for $1.1 billion in
early 2011. The loans were secured against the plant.
SSI has made losses since 2011. The company's hard times
prompted Thailand's central bank to instruct the three banks to
set aside loan loss provisions of up to 60 percent, up from 36
percent previously, the bankers told Reuters.
Southeast Asia's largest, fully integrated steel sheet
maker, has been blighted by sluggish domestic demand and a weak
global market.
"We booked extra provision for loans extended to SSI,"
Oranuch Apisaksirikul Chief Executive Officer at Tisco group
told reporters. But he said the debt was not bracketed as
non-performing loans.
Pimolpa Suntichok, head of corporate business at Siam
Commercial Bank told Reuters that provisions for SSI loans were
included in the bank's overall provisions of 5.1 billion baht
for the second quarter.
Krung Thai Bank has taken similar action, according to an
official there.
Analysts estimate that Siam Commercial and Krung Thai loaned
SSI 20 billion baht apiece, while Tisco loaned 4 billion baht.
SSI officials did not respond to Reuters' requests for
comment.
Slower-than-expected economic growth and rising household
debt has raised concern over the quality of Thai banks' loan
book, with more debt turning bad.
Chalie Kueyen, analyst at KGI Securities said in note that
SSI's debt-restructuring process was likely drag on, and the
loans could turn into NPLs.
"If that happens, it would trigger asset quality risk for
all three banks and the whole banking sector," Kueyen said.
SSI loans are currently classified as special mention loans.
If SSI's loans turn into NPLs, Kuyen estimated Thai banks NPLs
would rise from 3.0 percent of total lending to 3.5 percent.
($1 = 34.6000 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)