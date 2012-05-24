China's $10 billion strategic project in Myanmar sparks local ire
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
BANGKOK May 24 Banpu Pcl :
* Expects 2012 earnings to be close to 2011 and expects to maintain its margin at 48 percent, it said in a statement
* Confident that it will achieve 2012 coal sales target of 47-48 million tonnes and delivery continues as normal; more than 70 percent of this year's coal sales are signed in forward contracts to fix prices at high level
* Banpu shares have dropped nearly 30 percent in the past three months on concerns that a drop in global coal prices could affect the company's earnings (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
NEW DELHI, June 9 Vikas Patharkar borrowed $700,000 in 2014 to set up a factory to make electric transformers on the outskirts of Mumbai, buoyed by the promise of massive government spending and hopes of a strong economic rebound.