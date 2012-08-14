BANGKOK Aug 14 Banpu Pcl :
* Expects its 45-percent owned Gaohe mine in China to
receive final safety and production licences within the next few
months, it said in a statement
* Targets consolidated coal output of about 55 million
tonnes by 2015, up from 40 million tonnes in 2010. It had sales
volume of 9.93 million tonnes in the second quarter
* Sees its coal mines in Indonesia producing 7.2 million
tonnes in the third quarter verses 6.62 million tonnes in the
second quarter; aims for 27 million tonnes in 2012
* Expects its coal mines in Australia to produce more than
15 million tonnes in 2012
