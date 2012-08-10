BANGKOK Aug 10 Banpu Pcl, Thailand's
top coal miner, reported a 13.5 percent f all in quarterly net
profit on Friday as weaker coal prices at its Indonesian unit
outweighed higher sales volume and lower costs.
Banpu, also Indonesia's fourth-largest coal miner, posted an
April-June net profit of 2.73 billion baht ($87 million), d own
from 3.16 billion a year earlier.
Ten analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast on average a
net profit of 2.8 billion baht for the quarter.
Through its Indo Tambangraya Megah unit, Banpu
owns five mines in Indonesia, its largest revenue contributor.
It also owns 10 mines in Australia and two in China.
In July, Banpu cut its revenue and volume targets and its
investment plan for 2012-2015 to reflect a decline in thermal
coal prices and uncertainty arising from the global economic
slowdown.
Shares in Banpu, valued at $3.9 billion, have fallen 32
percent in the past 12 months, underperforming a 17 percent rise
in the broad market index.
($1 = 31.52 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by William Hardy)