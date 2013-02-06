BANGKOK Feb 6 Berli Jucker Pcl, a leading trading firm controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said on Wednesday it planned to acquire a distribution centre in Vietnam as part of its expansion drive in Southeast Asia.

Berli also aimed for sales growth of 15 percent this year, versus 20 percent in 2012, President Aswin Techajaroenvikul, Charoen's son-in-law, told reporters.

Berli, which already has operations in Vietnam and Malaysia, told the stock exchange on Tuesday its subsidiary agreed to buy a stake in Ichiban Co, a maker of tofu in Vietnam, for 140 million baht.

Berli shares have risen 40 percent in the past month, outperforming a 6 percent gain on the broad index, on expectations the company would benefit from the takeover of Fraser and Neave Ltd by Charoen and his flagship Thai Beverage Pcl.

Berli is the largest glass bottle maker in Southeast Asia with annual capacity of 1.24 million tonnes. ($1 = 29.80 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)