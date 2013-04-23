BANGKOK, April 23 Shares in Thai hypermarket
operator Big C Supercenter Pcl surged more than 7
percent after convenience store company CP All Pcl
offered a high valuation for its planned acquisition of
wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl.
By 0422 GMT, Big C shares were trading up 6.5 percent at 230
baht while the broader stock market index was down 0.11
percent.
"There's nothing so new for Big C in terms of fundamentals,"
said Adisak Phupipattanahiranyakul, senior analyst at broker
Thanachart Securities.
"The share rally was largely to do with the CP All's buy of
Siam Makro at high valuations which psychologically helps to
lift premiums for the sector's valuation," he said.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)