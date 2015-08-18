BRIEF-Antero midstream says IPO of 37.3 mln common shares at $23.50 per share
* Antero midstream gp lp announces pricing of initial public offering
SINGAPORE Aug 18 The Thai baht on Tuesday fell to its weakest level in more than six years on concerns that a bomb blast at a popular shrine in Bangkok may hurt the country's tourism.
The baht lost as much as 0.5 percent, falling to 35.55 per dollar, its weakest since April 2009.
On Monday, a bomb planted at one of the Thai capital's most renowned shrines killed 22 people, including eight foreign tourists, and wounded scores in an attack the government called a bid to destroy the economy. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Antero midstream gp lp announces pricing of initial public offering
SINGAPORE, May 4 The dollar hit a six-week high against the yen on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve downplayed weak first-quarter economic growth and was seen as leaving the door open to raising interest rates in June.