BANGKOK Six people were killed and 11 injured in Thailand's three southern provinces of Yala, Narathiwat and Songkhla in a string of bomb and arson attacks by suspected separatist militants, the army said on Saturday.

The violence was related to the holy month of Ramadan, said Colonel Pramote Prom-in, a regional security spokesman. Attacks often escalate during Ramadan.

More than 6,500 people, most of them civilians, have died in separatist violence in southern Thailand since 2004.

Three people were killed early on Saturday in separate incidents in three shops in Sungai Kolok in southern Narathiwat province, after three were killed and three injured late on Friday by a motorcycle bomb in the town of Padang Besar in Songkhla.

In a separate incident, eight were injured by a bomb in front of a hotel in Narathiwat's Sungai Kolok.

