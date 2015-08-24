Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
BANGKOK Thai police said on Monday that they had found and deactivated a bomb in the capital Bangkok, a week after an explosion killed 20 people in the city.
"We received reports this afternoon of a bomb in Sukhumvit 81. I went to check and found a wide bomb," Kamthorn Aucharoen, commander of the police's explosive ordance team, told Reuters, referring to a road off of one of Bangkok's main thoroughfares.
"It was left in the house of a construction worker," he said. "We have deactivated the bomb and will destroy it."
Police said on Monday the trail had gone cold in the hunt for a bomber in Thailand's worst ever bomb attack, and they were unsure if the chief suspect was still in the country.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.