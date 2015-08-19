* White skin suggests European or Middle Eastern man -
spokesman Two others may have shielded main bomber from view at
shrine
* No clear tell-tale signs of who was behind the blast
* Authorities offer 1 mln baht ($28,100) reward for
information
(Recasts with comments by police spokesman)
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
BANGKOK, Aug 19 Thai police said on Wednesday
that a suspect captured by CCTV cameras minutes before a bomb
exploded at Bangkok's Erawan shrine was a foreigner, and his
appearance suggested he might be from Europe or the Middle East.
Police spokesman Prawut Thawornsiri also said investigators
were now convinced two other men seen on the grainy video
footage were accomplices.
At least 20 people were killed in Monday's blast in the
heart of the Thai capital. The government says the unprecedented
attack on the city was designed to wreck the country's economy,
which depends heavily on tourism.
No one has claimed responsibility for the evening rush-hour
bombing, in which 11 foreigners from several Asian countries
died and more than 120 were wounded.
Prawut said in a televised interview that an arrest warrant
had been issued for a "foreign man", a sketch of whom showed a
fair-skinned youth with thick, medium-length black hair, a wispy
beard and black glasses.
"He had white skin and must have been a European or have
mixed blood, perhaps with Middle Eastern blood," Prawut said,
without giving a reason for his assumptions other than the
colour of the man's skin.
The sketch was based on footage that showed a man dressed in
a yellow T-shirt dumping a backpack inside the shrine compound
and walking away through a crowd of tourists about 20 minutes
before the explosion.
Prawut earlier tweeted that police were offering a 1 million
baht ($28,100) reward for information leading to the arrest of
the suspect.
He said two other men, one dressed in red and another in
white, were seen milling around the first suspect, apparently
shielding him from the view of the crowd as he placed the
rucksack in front of a railing.
Earlier, police had said they were sure some Thais were
involved in the attack.
The shrine, a blood-spattered scene of charred motorbikes
and debris after the blast, was reopened on Wednesday.
NO CLEAR TELL-TALE SIGNS
Police have not ruled out any group for the attack,
including elements opposed to the military government, though
they say it did not match the tactics of Muslim insurgents in
the south or so-called 'red shirt' supporters of the previous
administration.
Angel Rabasa, an expert on Islamist militancy at the RAND
Corporation, said the attack could be the work of Islamic State,
which has been expanding its reach in Southeast Asia, or an al
Qaeda-related or independent jihadist group. However, such
groups usually claim responsibility for their attacks.
Police said they were also considering the possibility that
ethnic Uighurs were behind the bombing. Thailand forcibly
returned 109 Uighurs to China last month.
Hundreds, possibly thousands, of members of the
Turkic-speaking and largely Muslim minority have fled unrest in
China's western Xinjiang region, where hundreds of people have
been killed, prompting a crackdown by Chinese authorities. Many
Uighurs have travelled through Southeast Asia to Turkey.
However, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sought to cool
speculation of a revenge attack by Uighurs.
"I have always said that what the government did was within
the boundaries of the law and by international agreement," he
told reporters. "If we did not send them they would have been a
burden to Thailand. I don't want this issue raised."
Police chief Somyot Pumpanmuang said no direct connection
had been established between Monday's deadly blast and a small
explosive thrown from a bridge towards a river pier in Bangkok
on Tuesday. No one was hurt by that second bomb. A government
spokesman had initially said there were "patterns" linking the
two bombs which both used TNT.
The blast comes at a sensitive time for Thailand, which has
been riven for a decade by a sometimes-violent struggle for
power between political factions in Bangkok.
A parliament hand-picked by a junta that seized power in a
2014 coup is due to vote on a draft constitution next month.
Critics say the draft is undemocratic and intended to help the
army secure power and curb the influence of elected politicians.
($1 = 35.5600 baht)
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre, with additional reporting by
Pracha Hariraksapitak, Pairat Temphairojana and John Chalmers;
Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)