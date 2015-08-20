BANGKOK Aug 20 Thailand has asked Interpol for
help in tracking down the man they believe planted a bomb in
Bangkok that killed 20 people, sending the international police
organisation an image of the suspected bomber.
The military government was initially reluctant in asking
for outside help in the investigation of the blast at a famous
shrine on Monday evening that killed 20 people and wounded
scores.
"We sent a request for assistance," deputy national police
spokesman Kissana Phathancharoen told Reuters.
There has been no claim of responsibility and police have
not determined a motive for the worst ever bomb attack in
Thailand.
Police suspect the young man caught in grainy footage
leaving a backpack at the crowded shrine shortly before the
explosion is foreign but Kissana said Thai police were not
focused on any particular country or region with their appeal to
Interpol.
"We basically sent in the modus operandi (of the suspect)
and also the appearance of the suspect we're looking for,"
Kissana added.
The Erawan shrine at a main city-centre intersection is
popular with tourists from China and other East Asian countries.
About half the victims were foreigners.
The government says the attack was aimed at undermining
Thailand's economy.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha initially said the attack
was Thailand's problem and should be resolved internally.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for an "unidentified
foreign man" in a yellow shirt seen in the video footage and
have said investigators believe two other men seen on the
footage were accomplices.
"We are confident at least three people were involved in
this, but maybe more," Kissana said.
Checks at airports and other exit points found that no one
matching the description of the main suspect had left the
country since the attack, he said.
On Tuesday, a small explosive device was thrown at a busy
pier on Bangkok's main river but no-one was hurt. Police have
not ruled out a link.
The Erawan shrine, which is popular with Buddhists in
Thailand, has since reopened.
Visitors have left messages of condolence, flowers and
candles at the site.
(Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Robert Birsel and
Dean Yates)