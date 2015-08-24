(Recasts with police comment)
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Aukkarapon Niyomyat
BANGKOK Aug 24 Thai police said on Monday the
trail had gone cold in the hunt for a bomber a week after 20
people were killed in the country's worst bomb attack, and they
were unsure if the main suspect was still in Thailand.
Faulty security cameras and a lack of equipment were
hampering the investigation while an explosive device found at a
building site on Monday proved a false alarm, not connected with
the Aug. 17 attack on Bangkok's most famous shrine.
The main evidence police have for the blast at the Erawan
Shrine to a Hindu deity popular with Asian tourists, is security
camera footage.
Some of it shows the suspected bomber leaving a backpack and
walking away. The young man with a yellow shirt and dark hair
was also caught on closed circuit television camera leaving the
scene on the back of a motorcycle taxi.
But after that, there was very little, police said.
"In terms of the CCTV cameras, some don't capture images
properly and some were damaged which is a waste of time for
police piecing together where the suspect went," national police
chief Somyot Poompanmuang told reporters.
"You want the truth? We don't know if the suspect is still
in Thailand but I have to assume he still is because we've got
no information that he left."
Somyot said on Sunday a lack of modern equipment was
hampering the investigation and he was seeking foreign help.
The government said the attack was aimed at undermining the
economy by hurting the tourism industry as growth flags in other
sectors.
Half the 14 foreigners killed were from mainland China or
Hong Kong, but the Thailand-China Tourism Association, which
oversees more than 200 operators bringing Chinese visitors, said
there was little sign Chinese holidaymakers had been put off.
China is Thailand's biggest source of tourists.
"There have been maybe one or two cancellations here and
there. Nothing major," association president Ronnarong
Cheewinsiriamnuai told Reuters.
Chinese operators had not cancelled flights, Ronnarong said,
adding he had seen a dip of about 2 percent in Chinese visitors.
The military government wants stable growth as it steers the
country towards an election next year under a new constitution
critics say will not end a decade of turbulent politics.
Earlier, police said they had defused a bomb at a
construction site but later said it was a small, old explosive
not believed connected to the shrine blast and a second
explosion at a pier on Bangkok's river the next day that caused
no casualties.
A Ministry of Information spokesman said six provincial
government websites had been hacked by a group called the
'Fallaga Team', who said they were Muslims from Tunisia, but
said the hackers did not get access to government data.
Police said the hacking was not believed to be related to
the bomb attack.
