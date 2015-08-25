BANGKOK Aug 25 Police on Tuesday questioned a
taxi driver who may have driven the main suspect away from the
area of last week's deadly attack in Bangkok, as forensic
experts struggle to unearth vital evidence in Thailand's worst
ever bombing.
Broken security cameras along the chief suspect's getaway
route and a lack of sophisticated equipment has hampered the
investigation into the Aug. 17 blast that killed 20 people, more
than half of them foreigners.
On Monday police said the trail had gone cold in the hunt
for the bomber, and they were unsure if the main suspect was
still in Thailand.
The main evidence police have for the blast at the Hindu
Erawan Shrine popular with Asian tourists is grainy security
camera footage.
The footage shows a man with a yellow shirt and dark hair
removing a backpack after entering the packed shrine and calmly
walking away from the scene before the explosion.
The suspect is seen taking a motorcycle taxi from the
shrine, and a short time later is believed to switch to a taxi
car.
The driver of the car, who spoke to reporters before being
interviewed by police, said he picked up a man who "spoke Thai
with a foreign accent" and looked foreign, a description that
matches a police warrant circulated last week.
He drove the man from Rama IV road, a main thoroughfare in
Bangkok's central business district, and dropped him off near
Hua Lamphong station, the city's main train station.
"He spoke Thai but spoke with a foreign accent. I don't
think he was Thai. He was the same man as in the clip," said the
driver, who asked that his identity be withheld over fears for
his safety.
Police on Tuesday said the search for those behind the
attack, which took place less than 300 metres from the national
police headquarters, has narrowed, as they come under increasing
public pressure to catch perpetrators.
Police spokesman Prawut Thawornsiri said police have "cut
out a lot of suspects" but that he still could not confirm the
nationality of the man seen in video footage.
"We have cut out a lot of suspects. Let's say there were 200
suspects, we've cut that down to around half," Prawut told
Reuters, without giving further details.
