(Adds data from travel research firm)
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Aukkarapon Niyomyat
BANGKOK Aug 25 Police on Tuesday questioned a
taxi driver who may have driven the main suspect away from the
area of last week's deadly attack in Bangkok, as forensic
experts struggle to unearth vital evidence in Thailand's worst
ever bombing.
Broken security cameras along the chief suspect's getaway
route and a lack of sophisticated equipment has hampered the
investigation into the Aug. 17 blast that killed 20 people, more
than half of them foreigners.
On Monday police said the trail had gone cold in the hunt
for the bomber, and they were unsure if the main suspect was
still in Thailand.
The main evidence police have for the blast at the Hindu
Erawan Shrine popular with Asian tourists is grainy security
camera footage.
The footage shows a man with a yellow shirt and dark hair
removing a backpack after entering the packed shrine and calmly
walking away from the scene before the explosion.
The suspect is seen taking a motorcycle taxi from the
shrine, and a short time later is believed to switch to a taxi
car.
The driver of the car, who spoke to reporters before being
interviewed by police, said he picked up a man who "spoke Thai
with a foreign accent" and looked foreign, a description that
matches a police warrant circulated last week.
He drove the man from Rama IV road, a main thoroughfare in
Bangkok's central business district, and dropped him off near
Hua Lamphong station, the city's main train station.
Police on Tuesday said the search for those behind the
attack, which took place less than 300 metres from the national
police headquarters, has narrowed, as they come under increasing
public pressure to catch perpetrators.
Police spokesman Prawut Thawornsiri said police have "cut
out a lot of suspects" but that he still could not confirm the
nationality of the man seen in video footage.
The government has said the attack was aimed at undermining
the economy by hurting the tourism industry as growth flags in
other sectors. Half of the 14 foreigners killed were from
mainland China or Hong Kong.
Zhang Kejia, from the Beijing-based China Comfort Travel
Agency, said trips by Chinese to Thailand have not been
affected. "We've basically not had anyone cancel because of the
bombing," Zhang told Reuters.
Data from research firm ForwardKeys, which analyses over 14
million travel booking transactions a day, paints a different
picture. In the five days following last week's bombing, travel
bookings to Thailand suffered a 65 percent drop compared to the
same period last year.
Business travel from China to Thailand saw a drop of more
than 350 percent, it said in a note on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Andrew R.C. Marshall in BANGKOK, Wen
Foo in SINGAPORE and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)