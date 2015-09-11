BANGKOK/DHAKA, Sept 11 The suspected mastermind
of last month's deadly bomb attack in Thailand left for China
from Bangladesh 12 days ago, and efforts in Malaysia to track
the man suspected of planting the explosives have been
unsuccessful, Thai police said on Friday.
No group has claimed responsibility for the Aug. 17 attack
at a Hindu shrine in Bangkok, which killed 20 people, including
14 foreign tourists, among them seven from Hong Kong and
mainland China.
The man Thai police believe organised the plot and fled on
the eve of the blast spent two weeks in Bangladesh before taking
a flight from Dhaka to Beijing on Aug. 30, Bangladesh police
said.
"We checked his name, arrival date and passport number with
the immigration department ... we found that it was correct and
he left from the same airport (to Beijing)," A K M Shahidul
Hoque, inspector general of Bangladesh police, told Reuters.
Hoque said the name on the passport was Abu Dustar
Abdulrahman, adding his men were looking for the suspect's
hotel.
China's Foreign Ministry gave no immediate comment.
Thai police have ruled out international militants as
responsible for the attack but have not said why nor what they
believe the motive was.
Thai police said on Friday the investigation had expanded to
Malaysia.
Suchart Teerasawat, a police inspector general, told Reuters
he was in Malaysia last week following a lead that a
yellow-shirted man caught on a security camera leaving the bomb
at the Erawan Shrine may have crossed Thailand's southern
border.
"We have coordinated our efforts with the Malaysian police,"
he said, while adding he had no concrete information.
The investigation gained momentum after information was
given by one of two detained suspects, who was arrested with a
Chinese passport bearing the name Yusufu Mieraili.
He admitted to giving a bag containing the device to the
bomber and said another man, Abu Dustar Abdulrahman who is also
known as "Izan", had given orders to the plotters.
Thai police had tracked that man to Bangladesh.
Thai visas were issued in Kuala Lumpur to both men,
according to a diplomatic source, using Chinese passports with
names Abu Dustar Abdulrahman and Yusufu Mieraili, in October
2014 and February 2015 respectively.
The use of Chinese passports, at least one of which stated
Xinjiang as a birthplace, adds fuel to speculation the bombing
may have been a revenge attack by sympathisers of
Turkic-speaking Uighur Muslims.
Thailand was widely condemned in July for forcibly
repatriating 109 Uighurs to China, where they say they are
persecuted. Many Uighurs from western China's Xinjiang region
travel though Southeast Asia to get to Turkey.
China denies persecuting Uighurs.
(Additional reporting by Simon Webb in Bangkok; Writing by
Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel)