(Updates with detail on route of suspected mastermind)
By Panarat Thepgumpanat and Serajul Quadir
BANGKOK/DHAKA, Sept 11 The suspected mastermind
of last month's deadly bomb attack in Thailand left Bangladesh
12 days ago, and efforts in Malaysia to track the man suspected
of planting the explosives have been unsuccessful, Thai police
said on Friday.
No group has claimed responsibility for the Aug. 17 attack
at a Hindu shrine in Bangkok, which killed 20 people, including
14 foreign tourists, among them seven from Hong Kong and
mainland China.
The man investigators believe organised the plot and fled on
the eve of the blast spent two weeks in Bangladesh before flying
out of Dhaka on Aug. 30. He had stated in an exit document his
final destination was Beijing, via New Delhi, police said.
"He recorded on his departure card that he would transit in
Delhi to go to China," police spokesman Prawut Thawornsiri said.
"In the end he didn't go to China. He went somewhere else."
Prawut did not say where the man police are referring to by
his alias "Izan" had gone. He said he received the information
from Bangladesh's ambassador in Bangkok.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said he was not
aware if the suspect had flown to China.
Thai police have ruled out international militants as
responsible for the attack but have not said why nor what they
believe the motive was.
Their investigation had expanded to Malaysia, police said,
following a lead that a yellow-shirted man caught on a security
camera leaving the bomb at the Erawan Shrine may have crossed
Thailand's southern border.
Suchart Teerasawat, a police inspector general, told Reuters
he was in Malaysia last week but had found nothing.
Police also said they were following a money trail that
connected bank transfers to the purchase of bomb materials.
"We have evidence of the shops where this was spent and what
was bought," Seehanat Prayoonrat, secretary-general of Anti
Money Laundering Office, told reporters. He said details were
being withheld so not to endanger inquiries.
The investigation gained momentum with information from one
of two detained suspects, who was arrested with a Chinese
passport bearing the name Yusufu Mieraili.
He admitted to giving a bag containing the device to the
bomber and said another man, Abu Dustar Abdulrahman, alias Izan,
had given orders to the plotters.
Thai visas were issued in Kuala Lumpur to both men,
according to a diplomatic source, using Chinese passports with
names Abu Dustar Abdulrahman and Yusufu Mieraili, in October
2014 and February 2015 respectively.
The use of Chinese passports, at least one of which stated
Xinjiang as a birthplace, adds fuel to speculation the bombing
may have been revenge by sympathisers of Turkic-speaking Uighur
Muslims. Uighurs are from the Xinjiang region.
Thailand was widely condemned in July for forcibly
repatriating 109 Uighurs to China, where they say they are
persecuted, an accusation Beijing rejects.
(Additional reporting by Simon Webb and Pairat Temphairojanain
BANGKOK and Sui-Lee Wee in BEIJING; Writing by Martin Petty;
Editing by Robert Birsel)