A woman pays her respects at the Erawan shrine, the site of Monday's deadly blast, in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK Thai investigators have not been able to establish the nationality of the man suspected of bombing a Bangkok shrine, or whether he is still in the country, police chief Somyot Pumpanmuang said on Wednesday.

"I don't suspect one person, I suspect many people," he told a news conference on investigations into the blast that killed at least 20 people. "I am confident that there are Thais involved but I am not saying it is just Thais or that there are foreigners."

He said it was not clear yet if a small second explosion in Bangkok, on Tuesday, was linked to the first.

