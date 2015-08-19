BANGKOK Aug 19 Thai police released a sketch on
Wednesday of the main suspect in a deadly bomb blast in Bangkok
that killed at least 20 people, more than half of them
foreigners.
The sketch shows a fair-skinned man with thick,
medium-length black hair, a wispy beard and black glasses. It
was unclear whether the man was Thai or a foreigner.
On Tuesday, a day after the bombing at a religious shrine in
Bangkok's busy Ratchaprasong commercial district, police
released grainy closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of a
young man wearing a yellow t-shirt.
The man is shown in CCTV footage dumping a backpack and
walking away from the scene of the blast minutes before the
explosion.
Police have said the man is a suspect but that others could
be behind the attack. They have not ruled out any group,
including elements opposed to the military government, though
they said it did not match the tactics of Muslim insurgents in
the south or 'red shirt' supporters of the previous
administration.
The sketch, say police, could help locate the yellow-shirted
man seen in the CCTV footage. A 1 million baht ($28,000) reward
has been offered to anyone who can give police information
leading to his arrest.
Police also said they would take the sketch to a court and
ask that an arrest warrant be issued for a man matching the
description.
"We think the investigation team will ask for the arrest
warrant tonight," said police spokesman Prawut Thawornsiri.
Police chief Somyot Pumpanmuang told a news conference that
it was not clear how many people were involved in the attack or
if they were still in the country.
At the same news conference, spokesman Prawut said "two to
three" people had been questioned by police since the attack.
($1 = 35.5600 baht)
