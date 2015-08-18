BANGKOK Aug 18 A bomb that ripped through a
religious shrine in Bangkok's commercial heart, killing 22
people and wounding more than 100, could deal a heavy blow to a
tourism sector that has been one of the few recent bright spots
for Thailand's struggling economy.
On Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the rush-hour blast,
some tour operators were already reporting cancellations and
Hong Kong issued a "red alert" travel advisory warning against
non-essential travel to the Thai capital.
"This will have an impact on tourism," Finance Minister
Sommai Phasee told reporters. "But it's difficult to estimate
the impact on GDP because we are in the off-season now. We will
have to wait until October for a clearer impact. We are praying
that tourists will forget about this incident by then."
Nine foreigners were among those killed in the attack, the
motive for which remains a mystery.
"Our Japanese customers have all checked out this morning
and bookings have also been cancelled," said Euamthip Panjai,
general manager at All the Best Travel in Bangkok. "They may not
come back soon."
Thai hotelier Erawan Group, which operates the
Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel located next to the shrine, said the
company was assessing the impact from the blast.
After shunning Thailand during months of political turmoil
leading up to a coup in May last year, tourists had been
returning to a country famed for its beaches and nightlife, with
foreign arrivals up 29.5 percent to 14.9 million in the first
half of 2015.
On Monday, Thailand reported sluggish economic growth of 2.8
percent in April-June from a year earlier, with tourism a key
driver. The sector directly accounts for around 9 percent of
output, and as much as a fifth of GDP including indirect
effects, according to economists at ANZ.
LUXURY DISTRICT
The Erawan Shrine targeted by the bomb is located in
Bangkok's Ratchaprasong luxury retail district, packed with
upscale boutiques, eateries and offices.
Ittirit Kinglek, president of the Tourism Council of
Thailand, told Reuters there had been some cancellations from
high-end tourists so far, but not a significant number.
"We think if there are no further incidents the impact on
tourism will be short-term," he said. "Thailand will still be a
destination that tourists would like to travel to."
Hong Kong's government was one of the first to warn citizens
to steer clear of the area, issuing a red alert for Bangkok, its
second-highest travel advisory on a three-point scale.
The biggest immediate reaction appeared to be from business
travellers.
Alicia Seah, director of marketing and communications at
Dynasty Travel in Singapore, said around 60 percent of the 150
travellers it had booked for Bangkok in September, many for
meetings and conventions, had requested changes of venue.
"Usually when anything happens in a tour destination, I
think the immediate impact is psychological. And I think the
short-term impact is that they may avoid visiting the
destination for a short period of time," she said.
A receptionist at an international chain five-star hotel
near the blast site, who did not want to be named, said that
panicked guests called the reception after the attack but most
had decided to stay.
"We all hope this is a one-off event," she said. "They have
decided to stay but, obviously, they are nervous."
David Yeo, 60, from Singapore, who was staying with his wife
at the Grand Diamond Plaza hotel about 1 km away from the blast
site, said he was staying put. "I'm not making any changes to my
travel plans," he said.
Haydn Long, a spokesman for Flight Centre in Australia, said
the travel group had not seen widespread cancellations, but
added that some travellers to Thailand's islands and beaches
might avoid the capital.
"What we saw a few years back, when there was civil unrest,
was that people still travelled, they just perhaps stayed in
Bangkok for one night instead of two or simply stayed away from
those areas most affected," he said.
Santitarn Sathirathai, an economist at Credit Suisse in
Singapore said the government needed to show it has security
under control. "Recovery in Thai economic growth is very fragile
and highly reliant on tourism," he said.
(Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya
Jittapong and Kitiphong Thaichareon in Bangkok, Aradhana
Aravindan and Fathin Ungku in Singapore, Ever Tang in Hong Kong
and Colin Packham in Sydney; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre;
Editing by Alex Richardson)