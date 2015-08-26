(Refiles, clarifying Chinese business travel data in paragraph
By Pairat Temphairojana
BANGKOK Aug 26 Thailand's worst-ever bombing
has caused a 17 percent fall in tourist arrivals, putting
pressure on revenues vital to the military government's moves to
resuscitate a struggling economy.
Average daily arrivals to Thailand fell from 85,000 before
the deadly Aug. 17 attack to 70,000 at present, the tourism
ministry said on Wednesday, but officials were confident the
slump was temporary and said annual targets remained unchanged.
Fourteen foreigners - seven from mainland China and Hong
Kong - were among the 20 people killed in the attack at a famous
Hindu shrine in Bangkok's commercial heart, for which the key
suspect remains at large.
"The tourism impact ... will probably be a short-term
impact," Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul
told a news conference.
"Tourism will definitely pick up in the fourth quarter."
The government is aiming for 28.8 million arrivals and 2.2
trillion baht ($61.82 billion) in revenue this year from
tourism, which has become even more crucial as Southeast Asia's
second-biggest economy stutters amid weak exports, manufacturing
and retail spending.
The national planning agency has revised down its annual
economic growth forecast to 2.7-3.2 percent this year, although
experts say that is unrealistic. Growth was just 0.4 percent in
April-June from the previous quarter.
With a draw of top-class beaches, food and entertainment,
Thailand's tourism makes up about 10 percent of GDP.
The kingdom had 2.1 million visitors between Aug. 1 and Aug
23, a 31.7 percent rise from the same period in 2014, generating
102.8 billion baht, the ministry said. Arrivals from Jan. 1 to
Aug. 23, were 19.6 million, also a 31 percent year-on-year
increase.
David Scowsill, president of the World Travel and Tourism
Council, said tourists jitters would not last.
"Thailand is not going to go through massive levels of
trauma," he said. "When we look out at the next six months,
there's no indication of wholesale cancellations."
Conferences and meetings, which are key revenue earners, had
not been seriously impacted, the ministry said.
Sumate Sudasna, president of the Thailand Incentive and
Convention Association, said most large events had gone ahead,
including an international surgery congress in Bangkok, at which
only 100 of the 2,600 participants had cancelled.
"It's business as usual for Thailand," he added.
But data from ForwardKeys, which tracks over 14 million
travel bookings a day, suggests otherwise. Its data for the five
days after the bombing compared to the same period in 2014
showed net bookings to Thailand down 65 percent and business
travel from China tanking 350 percent. That would indicate that
2.5 times more Chinese business trips were cancelled during that
period this year than were booked a year ago.
ForwardKeys states any fall above 100 percent reflects net
cancellations.
($1 = 35.6 baht)
