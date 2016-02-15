BANGKOK Feb 15 Thailand's decision to bar
overseas issuers of bonds in the baht markets from taking their
funds out of the country does not constitute a capital control,
the Thai finance minister told Reuters.
Apisak Tantivorawong said issuers in the baht bond markets
will be asked to keep the proceeds in the local currency for
domestic use. Nonetheless, Thailand does not want to control
capital movements and does not have any liquidity issues either,
Apisak said late on Friday.
"We are not that silly to impose a capital control," the
minister said.
The comments came after the Thai finance ministry gave
approval to four foreign entities to issue baht bonds worth a
combined 49 billion baht ($1.38 billion) on the condition that
they keep the proceeds in baht and use them in Thailand.
The four were Central American Bank for Economic Integration
(CABEI), Australia and New Zealand Banking Group,
National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Malayan Banking Berhad
(Maybank).
Thailand has no policy of banning such bond issues but does
not want foreign issuers to take advantage of low Thai interest
rates to make profits, Apisak said.
"We don't want them to arbitrage, as our interest rates are
considered lower than elsewhere, and even though the funds are
swapped into dollars, there are still profits," Apisak said.
"Otherwise, it will be like all Thai people help shoulder a
burden for them. We want the funds raised in our country to
benefit our country," he said.
Thailand's benchmark interest rate is 1.50
percent, near a record low of 1.25 percent, and is likely to
stay low to aid slow economic growth.
Ten-year government bonds yielded 2.1 percent.
Analysts and market participants said the new rules were
unusual but there was no blanket ban on conversion or use of
funds by bond issuers.
"There was no such condition until recently, and this is due
to concerns about possible yield hunting by global issuers,
given the relative low bond yields in Thailand," said one
investment banker in Bangkok.
The banker said he expected issuers from neighbours
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam would be exempt from the
rule because the Thai government had encouraged them to use the
country as a source for funding.
($1 = 35.63 baht)
