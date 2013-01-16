BANGKOK Jan 16 Foreign holdings of Thai bonds
hit a record high at the end of 2012 and have risen further this
year as the baht has jumped, but inflows are likely to
slow as economic conditions improve in the West, the Thai Bond
Market Association said.
"We often see speculative flows to short-term bonds when the
baht has been strengthening," Niwat Kanjanaphoomin, the
association's president, told reporters on Wednesday.
According to the association, a net 59 billion baht ($1.98
billion) has flowed into Thai bonds so far this year, with the
bulk of that, 55 billion baht, going into the short end of the
market.
In 2012, net foreign holdings of Thai government and
corporate bonds rose by 290 billion baht to a record 710
billion, representing 8.3 percent of the total, which was also a
record and up from 5.9 percent at the end of 2011.
Despite the strong start to this year, Niwat told a briefing
on Tuesday he did not expect foreign holdings to rise by quite
so much in 2013.
He forecast they would go up by 100 billion baht,
"increasing at a slower speed because of the improving situation
in Europe and possibly a gradual cut in the U.S. injection".
If the U.S. Federal Reserve feels able to scale back its
injection of liquidity into the American economy, that could
reduce the flow of funds looking for higher yields around the
globe. There's been a heavy flow into Southeast Asia in
particular.
On top of the foreign flows into the bond market, a net $254
million has been invested in Thai stocks this year. The stock
market has risen 1.7 percent this year after 36 percent
in 2012, when it was Southeast Asia's best-performing bourse.
Those flows have helped push the baht up to around 29.86 per
dollar, its strongest since September 2011, and a gain of 2.5
percent this year.
For all of 2012, the baht strengthened about 3 percent.
OPTIMISTIC OUTLOOK
Dealers said the optimistic outlook for the Thai economy
given by Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul in an
interview with Reuters on Tuesday had underpinned the rise in
the currency.
The governor said that Thailand was likely to see net
capital inflows this year, but they should not be excessive.
"Although we expect capital flows from abroad to continue
this year, we also expect the continuity of outflows," he said.
Prasarn said "the scenario we are working on is still net
inflows. That's why you see the appreciation of the currency.
It's a regional phenomenon, in fact."
The Thai bond market association is expecting a steep fall
in corporate bond issuance in 2013 compared with 2012, when
commercial banks were big issuers of paper because of the need
to boost capital to meet Basel Accord rules.
Thai banks sold 180 billion baht of debt in 2012, mostly
subordinated debentures.
Overall issuance of corporate bonds hit a record high of 509
billion baht in 2012 but Niwat forecast new issues of just 350
billion this year.
($1 = 29.86 baht)
(Additional reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul and Viparat
Jantraprap; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Richard Borsuk)