By Satawasin Staporncharnchai

BANGKOK Jan 16 Foreign holdings of Thai bonds hit a record high at the end of 2012 and have risen further this year as the baht has jumped, but inflows are likely to slow as economic conditions improve in the West, the Thai Bond Market Association said.

"We often see speculative flows to short-term bonds when the baht has been strengthening," Niwat Kanjanaphoomin, the association's president, told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the association, a net 59 billion baht ($1.98 billion) has flowed into Thai bonds so far this year, with the bulk of that, 55 billion baht, going into the short end of the market.

In 2012, net foreign holdings of Thai government and corporate bonds rose by 290 billion baht to a record 710 billion, representing 8.3 percent of the total, which was also a record and up from 5.9 percent at the end of 2011.

Despite the strong start to this year, Niwat told a briefing on Tuesday he did not expect foreign holdings to rise by quite so much in 2013.

He forecast they would go up by 100 billion baht, "increasing at a slower speed because of the improving situation in Europe and possibly a gradual cut in the U.S. injection".

If the U.S. Federal Reserve feels able to scale back its injection of liquidity into the American economy, that could reduce the flow of funds looking for higher yields around the globe. There's been a heavy flow into Southeast Asia in particular.

On top of the foreign flows into the bond market, a net $254 million has been invested in Thai stocks this year. The stock market has risen 1.7 percent this year after 36 percent in 2012, when it was Southeast Asia's best-performing bourse.

Those flows have helped push the baht up to around 29.86 per dollar, its strongest since September 2011, and a gain of 2.5 percent this year.

For all of 2012, the baht strengthened about 3 percent.

OPTIMISTIC OUTLOOK

Dealers said the optimistic outlook for the Thai economy given by Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday had underpinned the rise in the currency.

The governor said that Thailand was likely to see net capital inflows this year, but they should not be excessive.

"Although we expect capital flows from abroad to continue this year, we also expect the continuity of outflows," he said.

Prasarn said "the scenario we are working on is still net inflows. That's why you see the appreciation of the currency. It's a regional phenomenon, in fact."

The Thai bond market association is expecting a steep fall in corporate bond issuance in 2013 compared with 2012, when commercial banks were big issuers of paper because of the need to boost capital to meet Basel Accord rules.

Thai banks sold 180 billion baht of debt in 2012, mostly subordinated debentures.

Overall issuance of corporate bonds hit a record high of 509 billion baht in 2012 but Niwat forecast new issues of just 350 billion this year.

($1 = 29.86 baht) (Additional reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul and Viparat Jantraprap; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Richard Borsuk)