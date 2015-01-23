* Proceeds to finance budget deficit, rice-buying scheme

* Govt sees no impact from undersold bonds (Adds detail, finmin's comments)

By Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK, Jan 23 Thailand's military government raised only half of the targeted 100 billion baht ($3 billion) from a sale of savings bonds, named "Let's be happy" and aimed at small investors, a finance ministry official said after the two-week offer ended on Friday.

Investors said the bonds were too long and the returns too small, while some said they had too little to save due to high household debt.

The government downplayed the impact of the undersold bonds, saying there was no urgent need for funds.

The junta took power in May in a bid to end months of political unrest and restore order to Bangkok's streets.

The savings bonds were aimed at helping finance the budget deficit and government liabilities relating to a state rice-buying scheme under the previous government.

But investors appeared to be less happy with the bonds, with only 15 billion baht of the bonds taken in the first week of sale.

This week, the bonds were open to general investors and non-profit organisations, including foundations and temples, with no ceiling on their purchases. But only 35 billion baht-worth of bonds was taken, the official told Reuters.

"We will not extend the sale, because we don't need to use the money now," the official said.

Finance Minister Sommai Phasee has said any undersold bonds will have no impact on the fiscal position. "The offer is aimed at giving savers an alternative to bank deposits," he said.

The bonds were offered in two tranches, with 50 billion baht of five-year bonds carrying a coupon of 3.8 percent and another 50 billion baht of 10-year bonds paying 3 percent at first, rising to 5 percent.

Banks offer savings deposit rates of less than 1 percent, while some smaller banks give three-year deposit rates as high as 3 percent.

Last week, Sommai said the ministry might re-sell the unsold bonds in another type over the next three or four months.

($1=32.6 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Nick Macfie)