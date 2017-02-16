Thai police block Buddhist monks at the gate of Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK Thai security forces entered the country's biggest Buddhist temple on Thursday to search for an influential monk wanted for money laundering, police said.

"Right now authorities have already started a search operation seeking the individual under arrest warrants," Paisit Wongmuang, chief of the Department of Special Investigation, told reporters in front of a temple gate after meeting temple representatives.

