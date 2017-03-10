Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
BANGKOK Thai police said on Friday they had ended their search of the Dhammakaya temple outside Bangkok without finding the former abbot they have been seeking for more than three weeks to face questioning on money-laundering charges.
Paisit Wongmuang, director-general of the police Department of Special Investigation, told reporters the authorities would still try to track down Phra Dhammachayo, but restrictions on the temple area would be lifted.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.