BANGKOK Jan 27 Thailand's parliament on Friday
approved an additional 190 billion baht ($5.4 billion) in public
spending this fiscal year, aimed at improving growth outside its
capital, as the military government tries to stimulate a
sluggish economy.
The majority of the additional budget, 115 billion baht
($3.26 billion), will go into funding local initiative projects,
according to an official document detailing the spending plan.
This will be the first major budget allocated by the
government to specifically boost growth outside of Bangkok,
which economically overshadows the rest of the country by a long
way.
Thailand's original budget for the 2017 fiscal year, which
started in October and lasts until September this year, was 2.73
trillion baht ($77.40 billion). Of this amount, 548 billion baht
($15.54 billion) was allotted for government projects.
"We want the country to be able to compete in the global
market, but we can't only keep investing in Bangkok," Finance
Minister Apisak Tantivorawong told parliament.
"This will spread wealth to the provinces and in turn
decrease disparity."
Apisak also added that he expected the extra spending to
boost economic growth by 0.4-0.5 percentage point this year.
Thailand's junta often comes under criticism for struggling
to kick-start the economy since it seized power in 2014, when
political unrest brought Southeast Asia's second-largest economy
to the verge of recession.
The country's GDP growth was just 0.8 percent in 2014, 2.8
percent in 2015 and estimated at 3.2 percent in 2016.
The plan to disperse wealth into the rural economy, although
economically driven, could be slightly politically motivated,
said Kan Yuenyong, executive director of the Siam Intelligence
Unit think-tank.
"This government hasn't until now been able to show that
they can do better than politicians in improving the economy,"
Kan told Reuters.
"They know they have to convince people otherwise, and they
know it has to start from the provinces."
Reducing social and economic disparities is one of the goals
listed in a 20-year national development plan set by the ruling
military.
The poorest regions of Thailand, the north and northeast,
are the strongholds of populist former Prime Minister Thaksin
Shinawatra, ousted by the army in 2006, and his sister Yingluck,
who was overthrown in the 2014 coup.
The size of the economy per capita in the northeast was a
fifth of that in Bangkok, according to the most recent figures
for Gross Regional Product from Thailand's National Economic and
Social Development Board in 2013.
The northeast was the only region of Thailand to vote
against the new military-backed constitution in a referendum
last year.
Worachai Hema, former member of parliament of Yingluck's
Pheu Thai party, said the plan would help people at a time of
sluggish economy, but it could also have an implication ahead of
a general election expected late this year or next year.
"This could be seen as a sort of campaign for the government
or its networks who might want to go into politics in the
future," Worachai told Reuters.
($1 = 35.2700 baht)
