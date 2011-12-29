By Prak Chan Thul
| PHNOM PENH
PHNOM PENH Dec 29 Offshore oil and gas
reserves in disputed waters of the Gulf of Thailand could take
up to a decade to tap, despite progress between Thailand and
Cambodia towards restarting talks on joint development,
Thailand's energy minister said on Thursday.
The two countries are keen to reach an agreement on joint
exploration and development of the Overlapping Claim Area (OCA)
in the Gulf, which has been delayed by political upheaval in
Thailand and sometimes deadly border disputes.
Thai Energy Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said Thailand would
seek parliamentary approval to restore a decade-old Memorandum
of Understanding between the two countries that was scrapped by
the previous government when relations deteriorated.
Negotiations on joint development and revenue-sharing would
soon follow, he added.
"There are processes that need to be done on both sides but
the intention was very good, the relationship was very good and
we're certain in the future there'll be no more conflict,"
Pichai told reporters after a meeting with Cambodian Deputy
Prime Minister Sok An, also head of the National Petroleum
Authority.
"We want to see this proceed with success because it's for
energy security for both countries ... for another 40 or 50
years," he said.
But he accepted it would be some time before oil and gas
could be produced in the OCA, which covers 27,000 sq km (16,000
sq miles). "There are a lot of processes and it could be eight
to 10 years before a single drop of oil and gas comes."
The two countries had come close to an agreement but that
was derailed when former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra was
overthrown by the military in 2006. However, since his sister,
Yingluck Shinawatra, became prime minister in August, diplomatic
ties have warmed significantly.
Chevron Corp and Total have exploration
rights to Block A in the disputed stretch of the Gulf, which
Thailand and Cambodia have both claimed sovereignty over since
the early 1970s.
Three Japanese firms -- Inpex, Marubeni Oil and
Gas, a subsidiary of Marubeni Corp, and Mitsui Oil
Exploration Co, a unit of trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd
-- have expressed interest in the reserves.
Pichai said energy officials from the two countries had
discussed plans to work together in areas like gas separation,
power generation and chemical production, and Cambodian
engineers would be invited to train in Thailand.
Cambodian government spokesman Phay Siphan said the two
countries also discussed plans to build a power plant in Koh
Kong province bordering Thailand, which would purchase most of
the electricity.