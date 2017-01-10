LONDON Jan 10 Widespread flooding in the south of Thailand should not have as long-lasting an impact on the country's economy as a previous flood in 2011, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said on Tuesday.

The recent flood has killed 21 people, hit rubber production in the region and shut down infrastructure, and the military government has this week increased aid to flood-affected areas.

"We are in the process of evaluating the economic consequences (of the flood) but I should point out that the last major flood was in the central plain and this one in the south is different. ..there is no concentration of industry," Santiprabhob said at an event in London.

"This should not have as long-lasting an impact on the economy as the Great Flood."

Thailand's Great Flood in 2011 killed more than 900 people and caused major disruption to industry, cutting economic growth that year to just 0.1 percent. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Marc Jones)