(Corrects reference to Veerathai Santiprabhob to a member of
the junta's appointed "superboard" overseeing state enterprises,
not a junta official)
(Updates with a shortlist, candidate's comment)
By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon
BANGKOK, June 16 Five people who are candidates
to be Thailand's next central bank governor appeared on Tuesday
before a selection panel at the Finance Ministry, a ministry
official said.
The leading candidates are a Bank of Thailand (BOT) deputy
governor and a member of the junta board that oversees state
companies, sources at the ministry said.
"Today all five candidates came here to show their visions,"
said Krisada Chinavicharana, secretary of the selection
panel. He declined to identify the five, who were seen by
reporters coming to meet the panel.
Finance Minister Sommai Phasee will decide who will succeed
the current governor, Prasarn Trairatvorakul, whose five-year
term ends in September.
Prasarn is not eligible for a second term because under
Thai law, a governor must be under age 60 at the time a term
begins. In August, Prasarn will be 63.
Two of the five candidates are BOT deputy governors Paiboon
Kittisrikangwan and Tongurai Limpiti. The others are Veerathai
Santiprabhob, a member of the junta's appointed "superboard"
overseeing state enterprises; Supavud Saicheua, Phatra
Securities managing director; and Kiatchai Sophastienphong, a
former central bank director.
The new governor for Southeast Asia's second-largest economy
will face a tough challenge - how to help stimulate growth in a
country that has lost ground to regional rivals during a decade
of political turmoil.
SHORTLIST OF TWO
BOT's Paiboon is a leading candidate, according to the
sources. He is in charge of corporate support services and
banknote management and also is a member of the monetary policy
committee (MPC).
The other prime contender, they say, is Veerathai, who is
also on the seven-member MPC, which decides Thai monetary
policy.
Paiboon, Veerathai and Tongurai declined to comment. Supavud
said in an email to Reuters that his chances of being appointed
governor were "slim."
The panel meeting the candidates on Tuesday quickly made a
two-person shortlist for Sommai, its chairman Sompon
Kiatphaibool told reporters.
"Today we picked two names for the finance minister," he
said.
Sommai will choose the governor and seek approval from the
cabinet and then Thailand's king for the appointment.
The new governor will be one of three BOT officials on the
MPC.
Last week, the MPC left the benchmark interest rate
steady at 1.50 percent after two surprise cuts in a
row to try to spur an economy still sputtering a year after the
army seized power.
Although the coup restored some stability, the junta has
struggled to lift sluggish exports and domestic demand. Growth
last year was only 0.9 percent, the weakest since 2011.
(Additional reporting Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Pairat
Temphairojana; Editing by Simon Webb and Richard Borsuk)