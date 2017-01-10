LONDON Jan 10 Thailand has enough foreign exchange reserves to handle market volatility if it flares up again this year, the head of the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

Emerging market currencies in Asia are being buffeted by a parallel rise in the dollar and a fall in China's yuan, but Veerathai Santiprabhob said Thailand had the ammunition to cope with any stress.

"We have built good buffers to protect us from financial instability," Santiprabhob said at an event hosted by policy think-tank OMFIF. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by John Geddie)