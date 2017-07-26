Thai c.bank tightens rules on unsecured consumer loans

BANGKOK, July 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank announced new rules on Wednesday to tighten controls on credit cards and unsecured personal loans amid concerns about high household debt and rising bad loans.

The measures, effective on Sept. 1, include a reduction on personal credit limits for new credit card applicants from the current five times their incomes.

They also include a cut in the maximum credit card interest rate to 18 percent from 20 percent, Deputy Governor Ruchukorn Siriyodhin told a news conference.

Credit card applicants with a monthly salary of less than 30,000 baht ($895.26) will have a credit line of up to 1.5 times their income, she said.

The credit line for new personal loan applicants with monthly income below 30,000 baht will be limited to 1.5 times their income, and they will be limited to 3 accounts each, Ruchukorn said.

The move is likely drag on earnings of credit card issuers and consumption, which has already curbed by high household debt levels and a fragile economic recovery. ($1 = 33.51 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill)