BANGKOK Dec 4 Thailand's edition of the
International New York Times appeared on Friday with a blank
space instead of a story on Thai royal wealth after the
newspaper's Bangkok printer decided it was too "sensitive" to
run.
It was the second time this week that Eastern Printing PCL
had censored the newspaper.
The most recent incident came on the eve of celebrations to
mark the 88th birthday of the widely revered King Bhumibol
Adulyadej, whose fragile health is a source of national anxiety.
He is in hospital in Bangkok and has not appeared in public
since Sep. 1.
Criticism of Thailand's monarchy is outlawed by draconian
lese majeste laws that provide for jail sentences of up to 15
years for each perceived insult to the monarchy.
The story excised from Friday's edition called for greater
transparency at the Crown Property Bureau, the secretive agency
that controls the monarchy's institutional assets, worth tens of
billions of dollars.
It was replaced by a blank space that carried the message:
"The article in this space was removed by our printer in
Thailand. The International New York Times and its editorial
staff had no role in its removal."
A story on Tuesday on Thailand's moribund economy, which
referenced King Bhumibol's frail health, was also replaced with
the same message.
Both stories were accessible in Thailand via the newspaper's
website and were widely circulated.
Eastern Printing PCL decided not to print the stories for
fear of upsetting advertisers or shareholders, or attracting
punitive lawsuits, company chairman Yuth Chinsupakul told
Reuters.
"The printing press is liable and can be sued," he said,
adding that the company would not print stories deemed
"sensitive to the current situation."
In September, the company declined to produce the entire
newspaper rather than print a story that later appeared online
under the headline, "With King in Declining Health, Future of
Monarchy in Thailand Is Uncertain."
Yuth Chinsupakul denied the company had come under pressure
from Thailand's junta, which seized power in May 2014 and has
doled out record jail sentences of up to 60 years for lese
majeste offences.
"We are just doing our duty as good citizens," he said. "We
don't want to risk our public company with the issues foreigners
are writing about. That's all there is to it."
In a statement, The New York Times said, "This second
incident in a week clearly demonstrates the regrettable lack of
press freedom in the country.
"Readers in Thailand do not have full and open access to
journalism, a fundamental right that should be afforded to all
citizens."
Eastern Printing PCL's actions underscored an "all-pervasive
culture of fear" around the reporting of Thailand's monarchy,
said Shawn Crispin, Southeast Asia representative for the
Committee to Protect Journalists.
"The printer is effectively doing the government's
censorship for them," he said.
