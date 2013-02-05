BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust announces $173 mln of dispositions in Q2 to date
BANGKOK Feb 5 Thailand's top retailer, unlisted Central Group, said on Tuesday it was in talks to buy four or five assets worldwide including a department store in Indonesia.
Tos Chirathivat, chief executive of Central Retail Corp, speaking to reporters, declined to name the Indonesian store involved.
Sources have told Reuters that a unit of Central Group was among potential bidders for PT Matahari Department Store .
Central Group said it planned to invest 38 billion baht ($1.28 billion) this year and set aside another 10 billion baht for new acqusitions.
Central Group is majority owned by the Chirathivat family, the country's second-richest family, according to a ranking by Forbes Magazine in 2012.
It has interests in several retail businesses, including the country's top store operator, Central Pattana Pcl, and Central Hotel Plaza, a hotel and fast-food chain operator. ($1 = 29.76 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)
* Says unit plans to issue up to 700 million yuan ($102.66 million) bonds