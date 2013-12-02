BANGKOK Dec 2 Thailand's largest shopping mall developer, Central Pattana (CPN), has indefinitely postponed its plan to raise 8.86 billion baht ($276.02 million) through selling units of its property fund due to political violence in Bangkok.

The company will evaluate the situation and decide on a new schedule later, it said in a statement.

The mall developer previously planned to offer 553.95 million property fund units at 16 baht each to existing unitholders with subscription period to start from Dec 3. The proceeds from the offer would be used to finance its expansion.

($1 = 32.1100 Thai baht)

