BANGKOK, June 15 Thailand's Central Group aims
to boost revenue from its department store unit to 130 billion
baht ($3.68 billion) by 2020, up from 90-100 billion baht in
2016, said the unit's chief executive Yuwadee Chirathivat on
Wednesday.
Most of the rise would come from the luxury market in
Europe.
The group aims to boost revenue from its European department
stores to 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) from 1.3 billion
euros in 2016, she said at a press conference.
($1 = 0.8917 euros)
($1 = 35.2900 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Editing by Simon Webb)