* Targets European sales of 2 bln euros in 2020 -exec
* Expects luxury market to provide bulk of sales growth
-exec
* No hurry for more M&As -exec
(Adds details on European growth)
BANGKOK, June 15 Thailand's Central Group aims
to boost revenue over 50 percent at its European department
stores by 2020, and expects Europe's luxury market to provide
the bulk of its sales growth over the next five years, a top
Central executive said on Wednesday.
Central Group, controlled by Thailand's third-richest family
the Chirathivats, has stores in Germany, Italy and Denmark.
The group is targeting European store sales of 2 billion
euros ($2.24 billion) in 2020 from 1.3 billion euros in 2016,
said Central's department store unit chief executive Yuwadee
Chirathivat on Wednesday.
The group was targeting an average of 20 percent per year in
sales growth in Europe, she added.
That would account for most of the increase in the unit's
revenue to 130 billion baht ($3.68 billion) by 2020, up from a
range of 90 billion baht to 100 billion baht in 2016, she said
at a press conference.
The rate of expansion through acquisition would slow after
Central's recent purchase of French group Casino's
stake in superstore chain Big C Vietnam, she said.
"We are not in a hurry to acquire new ones," she said. "We
have to make money first."
The growing number of billionaires around the globe is
helping to boost the luxury market that Central is targeting,
she said.
The company's Milan store saw growth of 21 percent in sales
in 2015, she said. The firm is on track to open a new flagship
store in Rome in 2017, she added.
Central Group bought fashion-focused e-commerce site Zalora
in April as part of a push to expand its presence online to win
back shoppers who increasingly prefer internet shopping.
E-commerce in Southeast Asia has become a focus for consumer
firms. China's biggest e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd in April announced a deal to buy a controlling
stake in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada Group for about
$1 billion.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Writing by Simon Webb)