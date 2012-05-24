BANGKOK May 24 Central Plaza Hotel Pcl
* Aims for 2012 revenue of 13.8 billion baht ($438 million)
and a record high net profit, boosted by strong growth in food
and hotel businesses, Ronnachit Mahattanapreut, senior
vice-president of finance, told reporters
* Posted 2011 net profit of 550 million baht on revenue of
11.5 billion baht, 57 percent from its food business and 41
percent from hotels
* Plans to invest 1.4-1.5 billion baht this year for
expansion; aims to open 52 new restaurants this year and acquire
at least one new food brand a year
($1 = 31.52 baht)
